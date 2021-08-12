http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iOWjO7_3UHA/
MyPILLOW CEO Mike Lindell has claimed he was ‘attacked’ in a hotel lobby in South Dakota.
Lindell, a devoted supporter of former President Donald Trump, was in the state for a “cyber symposium” he was hosting.
The MyPillow founder claims he was attacked on Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
On stage during his event, Lindell said: “I’m OK. It hurts a little bit. I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”
He later claimed Antifa was responsible for the “attack”.
The Argus Leader reports that local police have not received a report about any alleged attack.
During a live stream of his event on Wednesday night, Lindell was seen running from the stage at the same time as news emerged a $1.3billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems will go ahead, according to Yahoo News.
Lindell has questioned the results of the 2020 election previously and has falsely claimed Trump defeated President Joe Biden by millions of votes, according to Business Insider.
Read our Mike Lindell live blog for the latest news and updates…
-
WHO IS MIKE LINDELL?
Mike Lindell is the founder and CEO of MyPillow.
He launched MyPillow, a pillow manufacturing company based in Chaska, Minnesota, in 2004.
Lindell invented and patented the open-cell, poly-foam design the pillows are known for.
-
LINDELL CLAIMED ANTIFA ‘ATTACKED HIM’
Lindell claimed Antifa was responsible for an “attack” on him in a hotel lobby on Wednesday.
Local police have not received any reports of the alleged attack, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader noted.
-
WAS MIKE LINDELL ATTACKED IN SOUTH DAKOTA?
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed he was attacked in a hotel lobby in South Dakota.
He told attendees at his “cyber symposium” in Sioux Falls that he was “attacked” Wednesday night at his hotel.
“I’m OK. It hurts a little bit,” Lindell said, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
“I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”
However, the outlet noted the police department have not received a report of any such attack.
-
LINDELL SAID ELECTION FRAUD CLAIMS COST HIM
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell said he has lost $65million in revenue this year because of mass boycotts over his ongoing claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Lindell is a Trump supporter and has pushed bogus claims of election fraud following President Joe Biden‘ victory.
“I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?” Lindell told Business Insider.
“There’s your story. Print it right. Don’t try and twist this,” he told the outlet.
-
DID MIKE LINDELL DATE JANE KRAKOWKSI?
Actress Jane Krakowski and Lindell both deny they had a relationship despite a previous claim made by the Daily Mail.
Krakowski’s rep told Page Six that “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell.”
“She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise,” the statement read.
-
WHAT IS MIKE LINDELL’S COMPANY?
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow.
He founded the company based in Chaska, Minnesota, in 2004.
The pillows have an open-cell, poly-foam design.
-
DOES MIKE LINDELL HAVE KIDS?
Dallas Yocum and Mike Lindell did not have any children together while they were married.
Lindell had previously been married to Karen Dickey with whom he shares four children: Heather Lueth, Lizzy Meyers, Darren, and Charlie Lindell.
-
WHO IS DALLAS YOCUM?
Businesswoman Dallas Yocum was previously married to Mike Lindell.
The couple reportedly dated for two years before they married.
They got married in June of 2013 but divorced a month later.
They do not have any kids together.
-
IS MIKE LINDELL MARRIED?
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was married to Dallas Yocum for a month.
The businessman has been married twice in his life.
Yocum, 40, is a businesswoman herself.
-
POLICE WILL BE QUESTIONING LINDELL ABOUT INCIDENT
Mike Lindell claimed he was attacked in Sioux Falls, but there was no police report filed associated with such an attack.
An officer from the Sioux Falls Police Department will be visiting Lindell on Thursday to ask about it, police spokesman Sam Clemens said, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
-
WHY WAS MIKE LINDELL IN SIOUX FALLS?
Lindell was in Sioux Falls for a “cyber symposium,” according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
The outlet reported that he announced there in July that he hoped 300-400 “cyber-forensics experts” would back up his claims that voting machines flipped votes for former Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in November 2020.
-
WHEN DID MIKE LINDELL SAY HE WAS ATTACKED?
Lindell claimed he was attacked before a “cyber symposium” he was the host of.
On stage during his event, Lindell said: “I’m OK. It hurts a little bit. I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”
-
WHERE DID MIKE LINDELL SAY HE WAS ATTACKED?
Lindell claimed he was attacked in South Dakota.
He alleged he was attacked on Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
-
WHO IS MIKE LINDELL?
Lindell is the founder and CEO of MyPillow.
He launched MyPillow, a pillow manufacturing company based in Chaska, Minnesota, in 2004.
Lindell invented and patented the open-cell, poly-foam design the pillows are known for.
-
DID MIKE LINDELL FILE A POLICE REPORT?
The MyPillow CEO claimed he was attacked on Wednesday night.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that local police have not received a report about any alleged attack.
-
WHAT DID MIKE LINDELL CLAIM HAPPENED TO HIM?
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has claimed he was “attacked” in a hotel lobby in South Dakota on Wednesday.
Onstage at a cyber symposium, Lindell said, “I’m OK. It hurts a little bit. I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”
He also claimed Antifa was responsible for the “attack”.