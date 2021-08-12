Making children wear masks in the classroom is ‘child abuse’: Report in Ireland says it can worsen existing health issues, stunt language skills and cause psychological harm

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9887207/Making-children-wear-masks-classroom-child-abuse.html

Making children wear masks in the classroom can stunt language skills and exacerbate anxiety, a health report commissioned by the Irish government has found.

The Health Information and Quality Authority’s report published in March informed Dublin’s decision not to mandate masks for children in elementary schools.

The HIQA paper noted that transmission of Covid was low in schools and that young children found it difficult to wear face coverings properly.

The scientists also gave evidence that masks had adverse psychological impacts, including causing anxiety and inhibiting the development of communication skills.

Tucker Carlson last night drew attention to the report on his Fox News show, describing it as ‘child abuse’ to force young children to ‘wear moist paper burkas.’

Carlson last night said that ‘self-described public health experts in the United States’ were going to force children to ‘wear moist paper burkas’

‘The question is, what’s the benefit of doing it?’ he asked.

‘The Irish government looked into it and decided there is no benefit. Kids in Ireland are not getting sick from COVID. They are not transmitting COVID either,’ Carlson said.

‘So in the end, based on the scientific research using the disappearing art of rational decision making, the Irish government refused to implement mask mandates in school.’

The report found that since the pandemic started ‘the extent of transmission between children or onwards to households by children, has been low.’

It said that while masks for adults were associated with lower transmission of Covid-19, the data showed a reduction in mask efficacy among children ‘which may, in part, be due to reduced ability to comply with face mask wearing.’

Furthermore, the paper went on to add that ‘there is concern regarding the potential harms associated with face mask use, for example, anxiety or negative impacts on the development of communication and language skills, particularly for younger children.’

In Britain, school children under the age of 12 have never been required to wear masks during the pandemic, neither at school nor anywhere else.

Public Health England’s medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins said in March: ‘The consensus view is to not advise schoolchildren at primary school age [12 and under] to wear face coverings.

‘This is for two reasons: firstly they can have difficulty wearing them and keeping them on all day, and the second part of that is that it’s really important that they can see facial expressions in order to develop their communications and language skills.’

The mask mandate for British secondary schools was dropped at the end of May.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits with students of a second grade classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School on Wednesday

Carlson last night said that the US had proceeded with its guidelines on masks for children without ‘any data to justify it.’

‘As of today, there has not been a single comprehensive study in the United States showing that children should wear masks in school or that masks would help them or anyone else in any way,’ he said.

The host cited one study by researchers at Duke University which was published in The New York Times on Tuesday, with the headline: ‘We studied one million students, universal masking works.’

According to Carlson, a fatal flaw with the study was that all of the kids in the study were at schools with mask mandates.

‘In other words, there is no control group,’ the Fox host said. ‘Therefore, by definition, there was no way for the researchers to determine whether or not mass mandates work.’