Last night, Mike Lindell was attacked after his cyber symposium event.

RSBN Tweeted,

BREAKING: Lindell was violently attacked last night

He is speaking now, “I’m okay but it hurts” he says.

Mike Lindell is a true patriot! Pray for Mike  Stay tuned for updates 

RSBN Reports:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly physically assaulted following the close of day two of his cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, S.D. According to Lindell, he was attacked and punched in the ribs on Wednesday night.

“I’m okay, but it hurts,” Lindell said at his cyber symposium on Thursday morning.

Lindell has been hosting a three-day cyber symposium event to expose alleged election fraud from the 2020 presidential election. Thursday marks the final day of the conference.

RSBN is streaming live coverage of the 72-hour event on Rumble and the RSBN mobile app. RSBN will provide updates on this developing story.

The Gateway Pundit reported this earlier today but failed to mention that he was assaulted physically.

Mike Lindell Opens Thursday Cyber Symposium with SHOCKING Developments: Another Home Raided, Credible Threats, Conference Infiltrated

We are praying for Mike.

