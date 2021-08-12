https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/mike-lindell-attacked-day-2-cyber-symposium/

RSBN Tweeted,

He is speaking now, “I’m okay but it hurts” he says.

RSBN Reports:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly physically assaulted following the close of day two of his cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, S.D. According to Lindell, he was attacked and punched in the ribs on Wednesday night.

“I’m okay, but it hurts,” Lindell said at his cyber symposium on Thursday morning.

Lindell has been hosting a three-day cyber symposium event to expose alleged election fraud from the 2020 presidential election. Thursday marks the final day of the conference.

RSBN is streaming live coverage of the 72-hour event on Rumble and the RSBN mobile app. RSBN will provide updates on this developing story.