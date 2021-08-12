https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6115b600bbafd42ff5896bce

Discovery calls legislation an ‘assault on independent media and freedom of the press.’…

President Joe Biden repeatedly mischaracterized the job growth that has occurred since he took office, saying it is a product of his administration’s economic agenda, multiple media fact checkers have…

The Census Bureau released its long-awaited redistricting data Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for the release of dozens of new congressional maps ahead of the 2022 midterms….

A new report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget charges that Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” theory, which he says “will be fully paid for,” actually leaves Americans $4.3 trillion mo…

The establishment media, the president of the United States, left-wing politicians, Big Tech, establishment Republicans and even rising GOP star Ron DeSantis are telling Americans this is a “pandemic …

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...