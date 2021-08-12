https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/missouri-ag-speaks-the-truth/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
WATCH: Missouri AG @Eric_Schmitt rips COVID vaccine mandates
“If someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant and dictator in the history of the world has ever said to accumulate, aggregate and maintain power.” pic.twitter.com/s090CJDPj6
— Charli Huddleston (@_CAHuddleston) August 12, 2021
‘I believe in freedom. I don’t want to live in some futuristic, dystopian, biomedical security state.’