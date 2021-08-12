https://saraacarter.com/church-of-jesus-christ-of-latter-day-saints-urges-its-members-to-get-vaccinated/





By Jenny Goldsberry

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, otherwise known as the Mormon church, urged its congregation to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear masks. The Church addressed its Thursday statement to all its global members. The First Presidency, consisting of the prophet and his two counselors signed the letter. All three have received the vaccine and broadcasted the process on social media.

“We find ourselves fighting a war against the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, an unrelenting pandemic,” the statement begins. “We want to do all we can to limit the spread of these viruses. We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population.” The Church’s prophet, Russel M. Nelson, was a career heart surgeon until 1984.

“To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible,” the statement read. “To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective.”

Finally, they wrote of their hope to end the pandemic. “We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders,” they wrote. “Please know of our sincere love and great concern for all of God’s children.”

