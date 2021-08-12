https://thepoliticalinsider.com/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-says-trump-inciting-violent-extremism-by-meeting-with-ashli-babbitts-family/

On Wednesday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that former President Donald Trump was “inciting violent extremism” by meeting with the family of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a police officer during the Capitol riot on January 6.

Wallace, a former spokesman for George W. Bush, made her comments on her show “Deadline.”

Trump: Babbitt Was ‘Murdered’

Trump put out a statement after meeting with Babbitt’s husband and mother on Wednesday, saying she was “murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun.”

“We know who it is,” Trump added.

Wallace said Trump was “sympathizing, once again, with the ‘insurrectionists’ about the death of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt and potentially threatening Capitol police officers.”

She said of Trump’s comments, “I have been grappling with how to cover it without amplifying it.”

“The ex-president met with the mother of Ashli Babbitt. I want to ask you if you agree with Officer Hodges, who was one of the four Capitol police officers who testified before the 1/6 Select Committee investigating the insurrection that the insurrectionists were domestic terrorists,” Wallace continued.

Her guest, former Trump administration DHS official Miles Taylor, said, “Yeah, in fact, I agree unequivocally.”

So far, there is no evidence that anyone has been charged with insurrection or sedition in connection with January 6.

Wallace used that interaction to label Ashli Babbitt – a veteran of 14 years who had deployed overseas – a domestic terrorist: “Can you fathom an example of a politician of either party meeting with the mother of a domestic terrorist and the other party really just sort of shrugging it off?”

“Where are we?” Wallace exclaimed. “I mean, where are we in our politics that the ex-president, who is inciting domestic violent extremism, meets with the mother of, by your definition and by Officer Hodges, the mother of a domestic terrorist, and everyone kind of shrugs it off?”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “I spoke to the wonderful mother and devoted husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun. We know who he is. pic.twitter.com/T5Camhfzmi — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 11, 2021

Former DHS Official Miles Taylor Compares To Meeting Jihadists

Taylor replied, “You were there in the Bush years. Could you imagine that President Bush had met with either the widow or mother of a jihadist that had killed American troops or was trying to kill American troops? It would have been an absolute political scandal of epic proportions.”

Taylor added, “It is the equivalent of going to meet with someone who was trying to attack our democracy ourselves. The mother of someone who was trying to attack democracy ourselves itself.”

“What this does is it leads to radicalization of more people who could potentially pose a threat because it legitimizes that sort of civil disorder and conduct,” Taylor concluded.

