The line between news and commentary has been thoroughly blurred in recent years as editorializing invariably creeps into reports. Usually, the commentary is subtle, but NBC Sports reporter Michael David Smith couldn’t help but play doctor/scientist/god in an otherwise factual report about New Orleans and their new Superdome requirements.

The report itself is like the many that are popping up around the country as local, city, and county governments enact draconian restrictions on entry into venues based solely on compliance with Covid-19 “vaccinations.” But Smith couldn’t help himself. He had to make a declarative statement about the end of Covid-19.

Here’s the article that starts as news and ends with Smith prophesying [emphasis added]:

New Orleans is taking a serious step to slow the spread of COVID-19, and one that will affect Saints fans. Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to announce that people will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test before entering many indoor venues in New Orleans, including the Superdome, according to NoLa.com. The plan in New Orleans is the latest indication that while fans will be back in the stands this NFL season, not everything is back to normal. Yesterday both the Bills and the Eagles announced that fans will have to wear masks in the indoor areas of their stadiums. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Requirements like the one in New Orleans shouldn’t be necessary, but if they are, they’re a wise step toward keeping the community healthy.

It’s incumbent on patriots to stand up and do two things. First, we must object to and protest against these mandates. Lawsuits may be necessary. Second, we need to tell journalists to stop promoting their beliefs in “news” reports.

