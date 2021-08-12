https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-top-biden-advisor-mao-lover-anita-dunn-leaves-white-house/

Anita Dunn

Joe Biden’s top advisor Anita Dunn will be leaving the White House on Thursday.

The Mao-loving Marxist will continue to counsel Joe Biden.

Axios reported:

Anita Dunn, one of President Biden's closest advisers during the campaign and as he built his administration, will depart the White House after today but remain a top confidant.

Why it matters: Dunn is one of the small handful of aides in the Oval Office who preps Biden before any major appearance. She helped place women in senior roles throughout the West Wing.

What they're saying: White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told me: "Anita is a backbone of Team Biden and her leadership was critical not just to the campaign but to our first 200 days in the White House."

Anita Dunn is a radical leftist who previously praised mass murderer Mao Tse Tung as one of her “favorite political philosophers” to a leadership role in his campaign.

VIDEO:

Mao Tse Tung murdered up to 70 million Chinese last century, according to most accounts.

Anita Dunn is a longtime Biden advisor and worked as the Obama WH Comms Director until she stepped down in 2009 shortly after the video of her praising Mao surfaced.

