Various French publications have reported on the burgeoning trend in France that seems to be particularly popular with young adults. Instead of relying on a vaccination, these people prefer an infection with SARS-CoV-2 in order to participate in society.

Franceinfo quoted a 20-year-old French woman who said she had little fear of the possible effects of an infection. “In the worst case, I’ll be in bed for a few days, or better still, I won’t have any symptoms at all.”

In the newspaper Le Figaro, a twenty-five-year-old said he was deliberately breaking hygiene rules by not wearing a mask or washing his hands. He said he hoped to get infected in order to get the “pass sanitaire” for which he would otherwise have to wait weeks because of the period between vaccinations.

“In all honesty, if a friend tells me that she has Covid, I might go to her so that she coughs on me,” another admitted.

“I would rather have Covid once than to be vaccinated every three months until the end of my life,” wrote a user on Twitter. Another user said that her husband had gone into quarantine but despite her best efforts, she did not succeed in contracting the virus. “I’ve tried everything to get it. Impossible.”