Welcome back, football fans.

It’s been a long six months. Ever-changing COVID protocols, vaccination requirements, and the Aaron Rodgers saga have been your only link to the league as you patiently wait for football to return.

The wait is finally over, albeit with football games that don’t count.

Week one of the NFL preseason games is upon us, with two games taking place Thursday night. The Washington Football Team heads to New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Philadelphia.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be playing for his ninth team in what will be his 17th season in the NFL, and the quarterback battle between first-round draft pick Mac Jones and former NFL MVP Cam Newton should be interesting.

“I am high on the Patriots,” said VSiN analyst Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive who worked in the New England organization from 2014-2015. “I think they can win 10 games, and I have faith in Belichick. I know they really like Mac Jones a lot. Will he beat out Cam by Week 1? I don’t know. If they can get anything from the quarterback position, they’re going to be OK.”

On Friday, August 13, we’ll be treated to three games.

Tennessee vs Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo vs Detroit. 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Dallas vs Arizona, 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

While we won’t be treated to a Julio Jones sighting, he’ll still be making his return to Atlanta after being traded to Tennessee in the offseason. Arthur Smith makes his head coaching debut for Atlanta.

Saturday, August 14:

Miami vs Chicago, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Denver vs Minnesota, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

New Orleans vs Baltimore, 7:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland vs Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

New York Jets vs New York Giants, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati vs Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston vs Green Bay, 8:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City vs San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. ET

Seattle vs Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams, 10:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer has yet to name a starter at QB, with Gardner Minshew and number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence battling it out.

“Yeah, it’s competing, but also, at the end of the day, we’re all on the same team,” Lawrence said. “So I’m going to do everything I can to be the best guy for the job and to win games. But at the end of the day, that’s not in my hands, the decisions. I trust the coaches; we’re all on the same team and we’re just trying to win. So my mindset is just to win games, to be the best prepared as I can be.”

Jordan Love will make his NFL debut as head coach Matt LaFleur has stated that it’s unlikely that we see Rodgers for the entirety of the preseason. First-round draft pick Justin Fields will make his debut for the Bears and it’s Zach Wilson time in New York. Wilson has struggled so far in Jets camp, though first-year head coach Robert Saleh says he’s not concerned.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans on playing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for one series then turning the keys over to first-round draft pick Trey Lance.

“I’m just excited to see him play like everyone else is,” Shanahan said about Lance. “It’s fun to watch quarterbacks go out there for the first time. But I don’t get nervous for the person or anything like that because I think it’s fun to watch. I know no one is going to remember how his first preseason game is, but they will the next day. That’s all right.”

Sunday, August 15:

Indianapolis vs Carolina, 1:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network

