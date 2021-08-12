http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jrUDA292weA/

Despite her distinguished Broadway career, actress Laura Osnes was reportedly fired from her Hamptons, New York, show after refusing the coronavirus vaccine.

According to Page Six, Osnes was slated to perform in a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29 but exited the production in light of the theater’s policy of having all staff and performers show proof of vaccination or submit a negative coronavirus test. Page Six reported:

Insiders additionally told The Post’s Michael Riedel that her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, pressed her on the matter because he said ‘he has two little kids at home.’ We’re told that’s when two-time Tony-nominee Osnes — who starred in the title role of the Broadway adaptation of ‘Cinderella’ from 2013 to 2014 — revealed that she hadn’t been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn’t trust the jabs.

Shortly thereafter, sources close to the production said that Osnes exited the production and was replaced by actress Sierra Boggess, who played Ariel in the Broadway adaptation of the Little Mermaid. Josh Gladstone, artistic director for the theater, told Page Six:

We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances. So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.

A rep for Guild Hall confirmed with Page Six that Osnes exited the show while not specifying exactly why she left. According to rules set forth by The Broadway League, audiences, performers, and staff will have to show proof of vaccination when Manhattan reopens its theaters in the fall.

The New York Post reported:

Additionally, audiences will be required to wear masks while in the theaters, except while eating and drinking in designated areas. The directive covers Broadway’s 41 theaters and will remain in place through at least October and could be extended depending on public health guidance, the league said in its press release.

Osnes catapulted to fame in 2008 when she won the talent search for the show Grease: You’re the One That I Want!. Since then, she has starred in a litany of hit Broadway shows, including South Pacific, Anything Goes, and Cinderella. She is a professed Christian and told Siren Magazine in 2014 that she often struggles with reconciling her faith with her profession.

“It’s definitely a challenge being a Christian in this industry,” she said. “My mom always says I’m like a lamb amidst lions in NYC, but I believe I’ve been called to do it. God has equipped me with the tools I need to not only survive, but be successful and effective for Him.”

