https://bongino.com/olympic-gold-medalist-explains-her-love-for-america/

Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock went viral earlier this month in a video where she explained to reporters why she loves representing the U.S.

She appeared on Hannity last night to talk about the moment. “My mom raised us to be respectful, my dad was an immigrant, and he came from Ghana,” she told Hannity. “He came to America and he made a way for himself, he had a whole bunch of businesses. He made something out of nothing. I just know that if you go out and get what you want, nothing can stop you.”

Watch the full interview below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

