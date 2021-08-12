https://www.oann.com/pakistan-foreign-min-says-bus-attack-that-killed-9-chinese-workers-was-suicide-bombing/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pakistan-foreign-min-says-bus-attack-that-killed-9-chinese-workers-was-suicide-bombing

August 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that last month’s bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a “nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS” in the attack, referring to India’s and Afghanistan’s intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

