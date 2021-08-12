http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LCtKfUGguhU/

Democrat San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday that people in the city must have proof of vaccination inside restaurants, bars, gyms, and other venues where people gather.

Breed said a lot of businesses were already requiring proof of vaccination and now all will have to comply.

“Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers, and this city,” Breed said in a statement.

Breed announced the mandate at the Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach where the co-owner supports the restriction and has been enforcing that policy since July 20.

“Most people were really happy that we had started the policy,” co-owner Janet Clyde said, adding that the mayor’s mandate will make it easier to enforce the vaccine requirement. “It took patience on everyone’s part. So, the people who were impatient or didn’t like the policy would just leave.”

NBC in the Bay Area reported on the return of coronavirus restrictions:

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities. It will take effect next Friday, but businesses will have two months to verify employees’ vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance” and does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12. In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

NBC reported Los Angeles is considering a similar mandate requiring people to have at least one dose of a vaccine to gain entry into restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and other venues.

On Wednesday Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election on September 14, said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

“Thursday’s order also extends the vaccination requirement already in place for health care workers to other health providers such as employees at adult day care centers, residential care facilities, dental offices and pharmacists,” NBC reported.

