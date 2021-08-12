https://www.foxnews.com/politics/parents-across-country-revolt-school-boards-masks-critical-race-theory

As left-leaning agendas are descending onto school districts across the country, they’re being met with intense resistance from parents concerned about the impact on children.

For the past few months, the country has seen protests and charged public meetings with comments opposed to critical race theory, masking rules and gender-related policies.

On Wednesday, the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia approved a gender-related policy with provisions that had been inspiring conflict for months within the county.

Policy 8040, which the school board overwhelmingly approved, requires teachers to use preferred pronouns and allows “gender-expansive and transgender students” to participate in sports and other activities “in a manner consistent with the student’s gender identity.”

Natassia Grover lambasted what she called the board’s “relentless onslaught against girls,” taking special aim at fathers on the school board.

“I am so shocked there are fathers on this school board who support Policy 8040. As a father, you are in a role that is supposed to be protective of children’s privacy, modesty and safety,” she said.

“The tiny minority of students who do not feel comfortable or safe in spaces with people of the same sex should be accommodated with a third neutral space rather than violating the basic rights of the majority of students.”

The issue came to a head in May when one teacher objected to the policy – prompting his dismissal and an ongoing legal battle.

But even before that, Loudoun was one of the most prominent school districts with parents fighting back against CRT. Amid their fight, several other localities saw parents revolt.

Nicole Solas, a mother in Rhode Island, has been sued in response to copious public records requests she made in relation to CRT in her district.

As students return to school, they’ll also have to deal with various public health requirements for combating the coronavirus. Earlier this week, a school board member in Oklahoma went so far as to say kids could “commit murder” by not wearing masks. She later apologized, but her comment seemed to reflect ongoing tension over one of the most hot-button topics of the pandemic.

In Tennessee, parents reportedly argued that schools didn’t have the power to mandate whether their children wore masks. “Parents should be allowed to choose what they want and how their children go to school,” said parent David Grimmett, according to NBC News.

Rankin County, Mississippi, similarly saw backlash as it decided to implement a new mask mandate. “The choice belongs to the parent and legal guardians. As a parent I make the medical decisions for my children, not the school district,” Kassie Wilson reportedly said.

Parents have also supported these various initiatives. For example, one Loudoun commenter, who identified as Charlotte McConnell, spoke in support of provisions like 8040. As she spoke, she held up a sign that read: “We can disagree and still love each other, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

McConnell claimed to have been abused multiple times, but by “straight, White men.”

