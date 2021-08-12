https://www.dailywire.com/news/percent-of-americans-wanting-government-to-leave-me-alone-up-by-double-digits

A recent poll indicates that the number of Americans who do not desire assistance from the federal government has risen by double digits.

The poll — carried out by Fox News — shows that Republicans are driving the 11% increase in Americans who want a less involved federal government:

Nearly half, 47 percent, say the message they would like to give the federal government is “leave me alone,” up from 36 percent a year ago. On the other side, 44 percent say they would tell the government “lend me a hand.” That’s down significantly from 57 percent who felt that way last August. That shift comes almost completely from Republicans. A year ago, they were more likely to ask the government to “leave me alone” than “lend a hand” by a slim 3-point margin (48-45 percent). Now, Republicans are firmly in the back-off camp by 56 points (75-19 percent). Some 69 percent of Democrats would tell the government “lend me a hand.” It was 71 percent in 2020.

The poll also revealed that three-quarters of Americans earning less than $50,000 say that rising grocery and gas prices are causing budgetary concerns for their families. Over half of those earning more than $100,000 agree.

As The Daily Wire reported, other recent surveys show declining approval ratings for President Biden and Vice President Harris.

A recent Rasmussen poll found that at least 52% of likely voters disapprove of Biden’s work in the White House. 42% said that they “strongly disapprove” of the Biden presidency, while only 26% said they “strongly approve.”

According to a running graph by YouGovAmerica, Harris’ unpopularity hit 49%, while her popularity hovers at 45%. An Economist/YouGov poll shows that Harris is particularly unpopular with younger voters — only 36% of those surveyed in the 18 to 29 demographic view her “favorably.”

An ABC/Ipsos poll likewise shows that Americans are shifting toward pessimism during the first months of the Biden administration. According to ABC:

A majority — 55% — of the public say they are pessimistic about the direction of the country, a marked change from the roughly one-third (36%) that said the same in an ABC News/Ipsos poll published May 2. In the early May survey, Americans were more optimistic than pessimistic by a 28-percentage point margin. Optimism is now under water by 10 points. Looking ahead to the next 12 months, fewer than half — 45% — now report feeling optimistic about the way things are going, a significant drop from about two-thirds (64%) in the May poll.

Former Harris staffers recently told Politico that her office is “an abusive environment” — a narrative that the Biden administration is seeking to counter.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

