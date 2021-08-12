https://hannity.com/media-room/philly-mandates-all-city-employees-who-work-indoors-must-vax-or-double-mask/

The City of Philadelphia moved Thursday to impose a series of new COVID rules as the Delta Variant spreads across the city, including mandating all un-vaccinated city employees who work indoors wear two face masks.

“Philadelphia is taking big steps to get the coronavirus pandemic under control once and for all. A new mask mandate is now in effect. The mandate went into effect at midnight Thursday,” reports CBS Philadelphia.

“We know we need to take stronger steps to protect our residents,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

“Things don’t look good right now, especially in light of what we’re seeing in other states,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

“I’m upset,” Kenney said. “This amazes me that this is the most simple thing to do to keep yourself safe and your family safe and your community safe and people still refuse to do it.”

“Starting Sept. 1, all city employees will be required to be fully vaccinated if they work inside or be double-masked,” adds CBS News.

Other Democrat-controlled cities are divided over whether to impose European-style vaccine passport systems.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey -a Democrat- publicly rebuked Bill de Blasio’s vaccine passport for New Yorkers this week; comparing the issue to a time when African Slaves had to show their papers before the Civil War.

“We know that those types of things are difficult to enforce when it comes to vaccines,” Janey said Tuesday.

“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers — whether we talking about this from the standpoint of, you know, as a way to, after — during slavery, post-slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through,” she continued.

“We’ve heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense,” she added. “Here, we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionately impact BIPOC communities.”

De Blasio unveiled his ‘Key to NYC’ program Tuesday morning.

“This is a miraculous place, literally filled with wonders,” de Blasio said of the city. “If you’re vaccinated, that’s gonna open up to you, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated you will not be able to participate in many things. It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good, full, and healthy life.”

Read the full report at CBS Philadelphia.

