If you’ve read any of our posts Thursday about the situation in Afghanistan, you’ll have seen the Photoshop of President Biden eating ice cream superimposed over the fall of Saigon:

As Twitchy has reported, as we’re pulling our current troops out of Afghanistan, thousands of troops will be sent to Afghanistan to ensure that diplomats and other Americans in the country will be able to get out as the Taliban retakes Afghanistan.

President Biden was asked if there are any parallels to be drawn with Vietnam, and he assured the reporter that the two are “not at all comparable” and you would not be seeing Americans airlifted off the roof of the embassy.

Meanwhile …

