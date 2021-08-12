https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/12/president-biden-says-youre-absolutely-not-going-to-be-seeing-people-airlifted-off-the-roof-of-the-us-embassy-in-afghanistan/

If you’ve read any of our posts Thursday about the situation in Afghanistan, you’ll have seen the Photoshop of President Biden eating ice cream superimposed over the fall of Saigon:

As Twitchy has reported, as we’re pulling our current troops out of Afghanistan, thousands of troops will be sent to Afghanistan to ensure that diplomats and other Americans in the country will be able to get out as the Taliban retakes Afghanistan.

President Biden was asked if there are any parallels to be drawn with Vietnam, and he assured the reporter that the two are “not at all comparable” and you would not be seeing Americans airlifted off the roof of the embassy.

Joe Biden: “There’s gonna be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.” https://t.co/gYkxaHR6Ml pic.twitter.com/2cw7rO8bgq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile …

“We certainly anticipate there will be airlift required of us,” adds @PentagonPressSec. pic.twitter.com/v0cVef5xZR — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 12, 2021

Translation: “There’s gonna be a circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.” — LandoNesta (@LandoNesta) August 12, 2021

He didn’t say it wasn’t going to happen…..just that you won’t see it! — Jim LeNoir (@LeNoir53) August 12, 2021

“No circumstance where you SEE people being lifted off the roof of the embassy.” pic.twitter.com/dEdPbXwXRQ — Noisy Desperation (@NoisyDesperatio) August 12, 2021

Right, you’re not going to “see” it. What he meant was that the media just won’t show the images. Big difference there. — upon the tree of woe (@onthetreeofwoe) August 12, 2021

He is right, they are moving the embassy to the airport, so it will not be off of a rooftop. — A.C. R. (@AJamesR1) August 12, 2021

Biden will tell you “I said not lifted off the roof!” – stop misquoting me! — NStep (@NStepisme) August 12, 2021

This time they’re tunneling out — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) August 12, 2021

Translation: “We’re not going to airlift them out, we’re going to abandon them.” — Packard Walsh (@walsh_packard) August 12, 2021

Of course not, like Benghazi, why risk a perfectly good chopper? — Al Rich2 (@Rich2Al) August 12, 2021

Being lifted off the roof in Helicopters is increasingly looking like a best case scenario — Mathew Perry is my spirit animal Clem Fandango (@LondonToastof) August 12, 2021

This aged….not great — Remy Gallant (@Gallant_Remy) August 12, 2021

Screenshoting for infamy — Steakfries (@gravyfist) August 12, 2021

Why is it everything Biden says ends up to be the opposite of what he said? — Gen (@TrumpGirlGem) August 12, 2021

We’ll see. — Chris Boomer (@Chris1boomers) August 12, 2021

Boy, Biden really is a throwback to 1970s policies. Gas prices high, inflation up and now evacuated embassies. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) August 12, 2021

If I’ve learned anything from the Biden administration, I now know exactly how the embassy staff will be removed. — Independent Moderate (@Indimod) August 12, 2021

Biden is so completely lost. What an utter disaster. — sportsfanlenny (@spotrsfanlenny2) August 12, 2021

Joe Biden just gave the Taliban the biggest incentive ever to kick remaining US personnel out of Afghanistan. Since the new embassy will be Kabul airport it’s a vision that may come to pass. — Will Huygens (@HuygensWill) August 12, 2021

He’s right, the Taliban are not the Vietcong. The Vietcong didn’t have Humvees, A-29’s, Helo’s, armoured Toyota Hilux and other advanced weaponry. @POTUS is going to rue the day he ever said this. — Will Huygens (@HuygensWill) August 12, 2021

No more mean tweets though, so the Afghan nationals have that going for them. — ǝᴉʞoHZ∀ (@AZHokie54) August 12, 2021

I would love some mean tweets right about now. — BeerDog (@BeerDog_1) August 12, 2021

Why is Desantis doing this? — CoachJudasBeard (@BeardJudas) August 12, 2021

