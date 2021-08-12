https://justthenews.com/government/congress/progressives-threaten-tank-senate-infrastructure-bill-without-35-trillion?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the 96-member House Progressive Caucus, said every Democrat in the House who supports the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is going to have to vote for $3.5 trillion of social spending.

The House Progressive Caucus put out a statement that solidified their position on the reconciliation package.

“We will continue to stay focused on ensuring the passage of this bill before we can vote for the smaller bipartisan package sent over by the Senate,” the statement read.

A local news reporter asked Jayapal to respond to those suggesting that the progressive caucus “could end up blowing this whole thing up” by holding the bipartisan bill hostage until passage of a massive $3.5 trillion filibuster-proof spending bill takes place using budget reconciliation.

“Well, I think the real characterization is that anyone who doesn’t vote for the president’s agenda shouldn’t really consider themselves a Democrat. This is what we did so we have to deliver on the big thing,” Jayapal said during an interview on Wednesday.

Jayapal was asked what she is willing to do if she doesn’t get everything she’s looking for on infrastructure and social spending.

“I think we’re going to get what we’re looking for. Remember, this is not just a progressive agenda, this is President Biden’s agenda. It’s the agenda that Democrats ran on,” the Minnesota Democrat said.

“The people who want the bipartisan bill to pass are going to have to vote for the $3.5 trillion and the people that want the $3.5 trillion to pass are going to have to vote for the bipartisan package and that’s the way it’s going to have to be,” she added.

She posted the interview to her Twitter account on Thursday and wrote that “the infrastructure bill is about bringing jobs back.” She added that “the families bill is about guaranteeing paid leave and child care so parents can take those jobs. They must go together.”

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a member of the progressive caucus, wrote on Twitter this week that “any vote on a narrow, bipartisan package must also come with movement on a bold reconciliation bill that invests in our care economy, housing, fighting climate change & more.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintains the same position as the progressives in the chamber on linking the two massive bills. Pelosi has said she wants passage of both bills first before scheduling any votes.

“Let me be really clear on this: We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill. If there is no bipartisan bill, then we’ll just go when the Senate passes a reconciliation bill,” the California Democrat said in June.

Pelosi reportedly told her caucus this week that “the votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills.” A group of nine moderate Democrats wrote to Pelosi on Friday calling on her to put the bipartisan Senate bill up for a vote rather than waiting for the reconciliation bill to pass. Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

