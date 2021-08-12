https://www.theblaze.com/news/rachel-maddow-quitting-msnbc-ratings

One of MSNBC’s most popular liberal hosts is seriously considering leaving the cable news network according to a Daily Beast report.

Rachel Maddow has been the top ratings host for the progressive network, but her contract is ending next year, and the negotiations with MSNBC are not going well.

The Daily Beast report said six sources confirmed to them that Maddow was seeking media alternatives to continuing as the flagship host to the left-wing alternative to Fox News. She has hinted to her viewers that she has been tiring of running a daily show and has said in the past she wants to spend more time with her family.

“I’m realizing now — 10, 11 years into this — that it’s fine to work long days,” said Maddow in a 2019 interview with the New York Times. “But it’s not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years.”

The report says she is also considering other projects in the “streaming and podcasting space.”

Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor, the talent agency that represents Maddow, said only that the negotiations with MSNBC are ongoing.

“Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” he said.

MSNBC spokesperson Lorie Acio told the Daily Beast they would not comment on employee matters.

The report noted that Maddow has no obvious successor to lead the network should she decide to leave. She has hosted the 9 p.m. primetime spot at MSNBC for 12 years.

Maddow scored a rare win in overall viewers against Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night, with 2.57 million viewers over Hannity’s 2.32 million viewers.

