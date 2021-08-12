https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/zeldin-is-cuomo-sticking-around-to-destroy-evidence/

Newsmax: The 14-day departure window for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not only unnecessary but also leaves open the possibility of more scandal on the way out, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

“I can’t even begin to come up with excuses for good reason,” Zeldin said Wednesday on “Spicer & Co.” “The best thing would be for him to have just announced yesterday that he is going to leave yesterday, but he’s being stubborn, saying he’s going to stay for another two weeks, and I can’t sit here right now and make excuses for it and explain it away.

“We also have to make sure that they don’t spend the next two weeks getting rid of evidence, because there’s a lot of investigations and interests — for example, getting more information with regard to the nursing home cover-up.

“I hope those documents aren’t ending up in a shredder while we’re here having this conversation.”

While Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is ready to take over, she is likely “complicit” in the administration’s malfeasance, Zeldin told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

“Throughout the deadly nursing home order and cover-up, where was she speaking out?” Zeldin asked. “We knew publicly. This was a debate that was going on within the media, New York, and the American public. There’s no way that she can act like she has no idea of any of this. We all knew about it. We’re all here talking about it. …

“Is she complicit, and to what extent, or is she just completely out to lunch during her time as his lieutenant? Pick one. But don’t try to play this third card, because it doesn’t exist. The rest of us have too many facts to say that she is not part of the Cuomo-Hochul administration.”

Zeldin is running in the Republican primary for governor of New York, which will take place next June, but he says Hochul is already lining up her identity politics and stacking up her “left flank” in the deep blue state.

