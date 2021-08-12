https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/08/ripsaw-the-u-s-army-has-big-plans-for-its-next-tank/

The tank called the Ripsaw packs a serious punch. The Army hopes it can roll with the M1 Abrams main battle tank and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The U.S. Army’s put their unmanned and tank-like Robotic Combat Vehicle-Medium (RCV-M) through its paces during a recent live-fire event. The firing test focused on the platform’s main gun, a formidable 30mm XM813, and a smaller general-purpose machine gun. RCV-M testers fired both guns wirelessly and remotely.

Testing, 1, 2, 3

“We want to look at the integration of a turret, which was provided as government-furnished equipment to the effort, onto the platform,” Mike Mera, an engineer in the Remote Weapons Branch at Picatinny Arsenal explained in a U.S. Army statement detailing the live-fire event.

“We’re using high speed cameras to look at the platform, cannon, and turret dynamics,” Mera elaborated. “We’ve got data collection systems downrange to collect the dispersion information, and we’ll evaluate both the performance and quality of the overall integration to make sure expectations are being met.” It was the RCV-M’s first live-fire test.

The live-fire event took place at Fort Dix in New Jersey on the same range that Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1 Abrams train on. “It is fitting this range is now being used to test and develop the robots that will one day fight alongside them,” Mera stated.

Putting a robot in the line of fire could take some of the risks away from soldiers. “Although it’s something we’d want to avoid, if the vehicle were to be lost, we’re not losing Soldiers. We can build new vehicles,” an Army Colonel who observed the event explained.

Alternatively, uncrewed armored vehicles could serve alongside larger armored platforms in much the same way that the Air Force envisions crewless airplanes teaming up with manned fighters. Acting as a “loyal wingman,” the RCV-M could conduct reconnaissance or surveillance in high-threat areas.

Ripsaw M5

Textron manufactures the RCV-M, which the company calls the Ripsaw M5. The vehicle comes in light, 7.5-ton, and medium, 10.5-ton variants, powered by a diesel-electric hybrid engine. The Army would additionally like to field an RCV-Light and an RCV-Heavy. While the RCV-L would be expendable, the RCV-H would serve rather in a light tank capacity.

Postscript

Though off the drawing board, the Remote Combat Vehicle-Medium still has to undergo a great deal of additional testing before the Army can put it into service. Still, as an expendable scout that can protect itself and keep soldiers out of harm’s way, the RCV-M holds great promise.

Caleb Larson is a Defense Writer based in Europe. He holds a Master of Public Policy and covers U.S. and Russian security, European defense issues, and German politics and culture.

