On Thursday’s broadcast of Hill.TV’s “Rising,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said that “There is a pattern” of outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “using his personal ties to the White House to dodge accountability.” And that President Joe Biden “has a national responsibility, an ethical duty to see this through, to make sure that the people, the thousands of people who lost their loved ones due to Cuomo’s poor judgment and mishandling get their justice very soon.”

Kim stated that the federal investigation into Cuomo should be resumed, adding, “There is a pattern here of Cuomo using his personal ties to the White House to dodge accountability. Ronan Farrow did another big report a couple of days ago about how he did the same thing with Obama…if there’s a pattern that’s going on, right now, Joe Biden now has a national responsibility, an ethical duty to see this through, to make sure that the people, the thousands of people who lost their loved ones due to Cuomo’s poor judgment and mishandling get their justice very soon.”

