https://www.oann.com/samsung-leader-jay-y-lee-released-from-prison-on-parole/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=samsung-leader-jay-y-lee-released-from-prison-on-parole



Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee speaks as he is released on parole from Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, South Korea, August 13, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee speaks as he is released on parole from Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, South Korea, August 13, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS

August 13, 2021

By Dogyun Kim and Joyce Lee

UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.

Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

“I’ve caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise,” Lee told reporters. “I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard.”

In a symbolic move, Samsung Electronics on Thursday made good on a promise by Lee by announcing it had signed its first-agreements with four company labour unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.

Lee vowed https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN22I0PW in May 2020 to improve labour rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.

(Reporting by Dogyun Kim and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Sunghyuk An; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

