It started with New York City which mandated proof of at least one jab. Marxists in San Francisco are taking it a step further by mandating proof of full “vaccination” status for entry into most indoor businesses. According to SF Gate:

San Francisco is set to become the second major city in the United States to require many indoor businesses to screen customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The San Francisco Chronicle and KGO (ABC7) both reported that Mayor London Breed plans to make the formal announcement of the policy at an 11:00 a.m. Thursday briefing. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.) Supervisor Matt Haney later tweeted confirmation of the announcement. The new policy is expected to apply to high-risk indoor businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms. New York was the first large city to announce such a rule last week. The Chronicle reported that San Francisco’s mandate will go further, as full proof of vaccination is required to enter indoor spaces, whereas in New York, customers only needed to show proof of one dose. Many San Francisco restaurants and bars are already requiring proof of vaccination for entry, but the new order would make such screening mandatory. New York plans to enforce its order through fines beginning in September. It is currently unclear how San Francisco’s order would be enforced and when it is expected to take effect.

The race is on to see which state will be the first to implement similar draconian mandates. But both New York and California are in flux politically as former Governor Andrew Cuomo is transitioning out and Governor Gavin Newsom is in the middle of a recall election. If they don’t get their situations figured out soon, one of the other communist governors in the country might beat them to the punch.

As we’ve long-warned our readers, the time to fight vaccine mandates is NOT when they are implemented, and it’s definitely NOT at the 2022 ballot box. Pandemic Panic Theater is moving as fast as the Neo-Marxists can push it. Patriots, whether vaccinated or not, must stand up and demand our government stop this push for segregation and oppression. What’s happening in cities like San Francisco and New York would be anti-American even if the “vaccines” were effective, which they are not.

California was on the path to becoming a third-world country before the pandemic. Now, they have the predicate to make it all official. And as usual, San Francisco is leading the way.

