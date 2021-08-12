https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/san-francisco-require-proof-covid-vaccination-enter-restaurants-gyms-bars-theaters/

California – San Francisco announced it will require people to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid in order to go to restaurants, gyms, theaters, bars, clubs and other indoor establishments.

Showing proof of a negative Covid test will not be an option.

The mandate goes into effect August 20.

ABC 7 News reported:

TRENDING: Mike Lindell Opens Thursday Cyber Symposium with SHOCKING Developments: Another Home Raided, Credible Threats, Conference Infiltrated

Proof of vaccination will be required for patrons and employees in indoor settings that include bars, restaurants, clubs, theaters and entertainment venues, as well as indoor gyms and other fitness establishments. This does not include individuals ordering or picking up food or drink to go. San Francisco’s order also creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues, requiring attendees who are age 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more to provide proof of vaccination. The health order also extends vaccination requirements to certain health care providers — including workers at adult day centers, residential care facilities, dental offices, home health aides and pharmacists, who are not included in the state health order on vaccinations.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the vaccine mandate announcement on Thursday.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

