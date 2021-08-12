https://www.dailywire.com/news/sean-penn-compares-mandatory-vaccines-to-drivers-licenses-james-woods-snaps-or-proof-of-citizenship-to-vote

On Wednesday, after actor Sean Penn, most famous politically for his fawning adoration over the late Venezuelan socialist dictator Hugo Chavez, had called for mandatory vaccinations for Americans, implying it was “no different” from getting a driver’s license, fellow actor James Woods, knowing Penn’s leftist proclivities, snapped, “Or proof of citizenship to vote?”

Or proof of citizenship to vote? https://t.co/obEIK9yAbg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 11, 2021

“This is one of those things that should be mandatory,” Penn had told Yahoo Entertainment, which added, “The actor and filmmaker also likens vaccine mandates to driver’s licenses, calling them ‘no different than having everybody being able to drive 100 miles an hour in a car.’”

Penn stated that the resistance to vaccines was derived from a “lack of imagination and understanding of anything that’s helpful to the human race,” claiming, “There’s different kinds of hesitancies, and so I don’t think that there’s much excuse to not know the informational available anymore. That’s part of why I think it should be mandatory. A resistance that’s just based on a certain kind of… lack of imagination and understanding of anything that’s helpful to the human race, I’ve become very frustrated by that. But I can only work within my own bounds and say that, for me, it should be mandatory.”

In 2012, Penn lauded Chavez, saying, “He is one of the most important forces we’ve had on this planet and I will wish him nothing but that great strength that he has shown over and over again. I do it in love and I do it in gratitude. So that I just want to say that from my very American point of view of my friend President Chavez, it is only possible to be as inspiring as he is as a two-way street. And he would say that his inspiration is the people.”

In July, Penn demanded all of the cast and crew of the Starz series “Gaslit,” co-starring Julia Roberts, get vaccinated or he would not return to the set.

In September 2016, Penn called voting for Donald Trump like “masturbating our way into hell” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” saying, “There are two options: Either you can decide to divorce yourself from loving your children and piss on a tree and show that you have the power to piss on a tree. Or you can go out and vote in a very big way for someone like Hillary Clinton — who then you can challenge and support which is the only way that any kind of president can have any success — and you stick it out for four years, or we can just masturbate our way into hell with a guy who looks like the only blonde magician.”

In March 2016, Penn, speaking at the RSA computer security conference in San Francisco, stated, “I think Bernie Sanders is an exceptional American, and I’m going to vote for Hillary Clinton.”

