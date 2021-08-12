https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/liberals-turn-on-obama.htm

As President Joe Biden pushes new COVID-19 mandates, video of his old pal Barack Obama living it up, no mask, at an exclusive party at his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion, struck many as another example of America’s ruling class living by its own set of rules.

In a shocking turn of events, liberal media hack Mika Brzezinski offered some mild criticism of Obama’s extravagant birthday bash, Fox News reported, calling it “unbecoming” and a “terrible message” as Democrats seek to ramp up warnings of the delta variant of the virus.

Party was “unbecoming”

In an interview with New York Times reporter Annie Karni, Brzezinski carefully acknowledged that Obama’s actions “seem a bit unbecoming or out of step.” No kidding.

Despite the party being “scaled back,” Obama partied with 200 people including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, and other A-list celebrities.

The shindig was apparently so exclusive that some of Obama’s dutiful court jesters, like Stephen Colbert, who has forsaken his comedic talents to become a Democratic party propagandist, and key allies like David Axelrod, got snubbed. Ouch.

Karni conceded that “there were mixed feelings about whether that was a good look for Democrats, for Obama himself, and we learned that significantly scaled back did not mean a dinner party with 12 close friends and his family.”

“No,” Brzezinski replied. “In fact, very high-level Democrats, folks in the White House even, were pretty upset about this,” Brzezinski added. “It’s sending a terrible message that the party doesn’t need right now, for sure.”

“Sophisticated, vaccinated”

Getting the media to be honest is kind of like pulling teeth, so Brzezinski deserves some credit for stating the obvious, even in the mildest terms possible.

For the most part, media coverage of Obama’s birthday has been guided by a vow of silence. But some have sought to justify it outright, including Karni, who was criticized for stating in another interview that Obama’s 60th birthday bash was a gathering of “sophisticated, vaccinated” people.

Surprising no one, sleaze-ball “scientist” Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t said a word about Obama’s birthday either, despite joining the media’s relentless mockery of the “super spreader” motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

As Tucker Carlson put it, it seems that whether one is “sophisticated,” or a “super spreader,” depends on partisan affiliation and the whims of the media.

No doubt Mika considers herself a sophisticate, but at least she has more self-awareness than some of her peers. Maybe she’s just jealous she didn’t get an invite?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

