Boy oh boy, the Left sure wants everyone to ignore how freakin’ dangerous and violent THEY are … and they do that by projecting their violence on the Right. Yup. They’ve been doing this since before even Obama, pretending conservatives are dangerous while openly rejoicing when someone they politically disagree with dies.

Or, you know, by actually committing violent acts.

This thread from Twitter user @ian_mckelvey does a far better job of going into this than we can. Take a look:

Every single day, you will find leftists threatening the political right with death. But @Ibishblog wishes to convince us that it’s actually the political right who want to “kill” their enemies. In his piece, Ibish singles out @JesseKellyDC for “violent rhetoric.” https://t.co/OOf1zSn6NA — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Reminder.

The Right thinks the Left are people with bad ideas.

The Left thinks the Right are just bad people.

I guess we are to pretend that leftists don’t want us dead. But the reality is, they do. This man shot and killed a Trump supporter. Leftists cheered. pic.twitter.com/tZ6i2atgB4 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Yup.

They cheered.

As usual.

Beginning in 2016, it became rather fashionable to assault Trump supporters. But leftist’s violent fantasies never come to fruition. Am I right? pic.twitter.com/Wp7BPKVHSJ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Awww yes, their whole, ‘Punch a Nazi,’ phase, which basically meant punching anyone they disagreed with. They acted sort of like … Nazis.

I mean, it’s okay to assault children. As long as they are wearing MAGA hats. pic.twitter.com/svCAgAiZ3i — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Asking for it and stuff?

It’s the political right. They are the violent ones who want to kill their political opponents. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/oq0CRiyfmD — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

It was a Bernie Sanders supporter who literally opened fire on a baseball field of Republicans, almost killing a senator, but yeah, the Right is violent.

Another right wing terrorist. pic.twitter.com/NOfqC3kg4w — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

So conservative.

And politicians on the political right. They never threaten their “enemies” with death. Right, @Ibishblog? I mean, @ericswalwell threatened to use nuclear weapons against gun owners. pic.twitter.com/nXaOGLGYzp — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Swalwell is exceptionally moronic even for a Democrat, so you KNOW that’s bad.

Joe Biden suggested that nuclear weapons and military fighters jets could be used against those who demand their rights, as outlined in the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/HhQcJcUgeN — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Right? Our founding fathers were totally into the federal government nuking its citizens if they didn’t go along with their ideas.

Totally.

Look, I could go on with this all day. pic.twitter.com/GYNIagqB46 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

There does seem to be an abundance of these stories.

Yikes.

Good ol’ Steve Cox.

Yikesville.

The fact is, the political left is a violent death cult. This has always been the case. They worship people like Che Guevara and Mao. If they do acknowledge their violent behavior, it is only to say that their actions are completely necessary and totally reasonable. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

Leftists literally ask for a war with the political right on a daily basis. But when people like @JesseKellyDC and @KurtSchlichter say “Okay, we’re happy to oblige you,” leftists lose their minds. They then screech “See how violent you are?” — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

I’m tired of these morons, with their disingenuous bullshit. “We leftists are so good, and you are so bad.” That’s what they want the world to believe. Nope. Stop threatening me with death, and I’ll stop talking about meeting you on the battlefield. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2021

And curtain.

***

