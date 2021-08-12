https://www.theblaze.com/news/soon-to-be-new-york-gov-kathy-hochul-says-she-will-seek-a-full-term-in-next-year-s-gubernatorial-election

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is slated to become the Empire State’s new governor later this month when Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect, said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” that she plans to run in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

“Yes I will,” Hochul said when asked whether she will run for a full term next year.

“I fully expect to. I’m prepared for this,” she said, noting that she has “led a life working in every level of government from Congress to local government.”

She said that she will “ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again. But right now, I need their faith, I need their prayers, and I need their support to make sure we get this right.”







TODAY In 30: 1-On-1 With Dr. Fauci & Incoming NY Gov. Kathy Hochul



youtu.be



Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will step down as governor. His resignation is slated to take effect in two weeks.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” Hochul tweeted earlier this week.

Cuomo has served at the helm of New York since 2011.

When Hochul, 62, assumes the role, she will become New York’s first female governor. She has served as lieutenant governor of New York since 2015.

Prior to his announcement, Cuomo had faced a barrage of calls to resign from fellow Democrats in the wake of the state attorney general’s report that concluded he had sexually harassed multiple women.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” state Attorney General Letitia James said last week. “Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

In a video released last week, Cuomo said that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

