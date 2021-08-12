https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/steven-portnoy-reports-biden-has-left-the-white-house-for-his-wilmington-vacation/

Earlier today President Biden delivered some remarks about the Taliban taking control of increasingly larger swaths of Afghanistan, which could culminate in the U.S. eventually evacuating personnel from the American Embassy in Kabul. Biden said you’re absolutely not going to be seeing people airlifted off the roof of the US Embassy in Afghanistan, or anything like the fall of Saigon.

With that out of the way, Biden cleared out of the White House and headed to Wilmington, and Camp David after that:

Can you picture what would be happening on CNN right now if a certain former president were doing that considering what’s going on in the world?

And Biden only just got back to the White House a couple days ago:

Fact check: TRUE

