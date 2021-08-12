https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-now-control-two-thirds-of-afghanistan/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Live — Biden speaks on July jobs report…
August 6, 2021
Jaime Raskin is a fascist traitor…
July 27, 2021
Let me be clear, I’m not Lindsey Graham…
July 21, 2021
Feminists were more upset about racist reporting…
July 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy