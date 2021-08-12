https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/taliban-seizes-us-weapons-artillery-armored-tanks-afghanistan-bideneffect/

According to reports the Taliban seized US weapons, munitions and military equipment such as armored tanks and military vehicles.

There are even video reports online of the Taliban with weapons they have captured.

Here’s another video of the Taliban with their captured weapons.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

The Taliban has seized scores of American weapons and military equipment from Afghan security forces as the terrorist group accelerates its takeover following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country. Taliban terrorists are now in possession of U.S.-made military vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, armored tanks, and artillery. The munitions were provided to Afghan security forces to secure the country as the United States ends its two-decade war there. The Taliban have overwhelmed Afghan forces, taking over key Afghan provinces and using U.S. weapons to power the offensive. “These captured systems will increase the mobility and lethality of the Taliban, making them a more formidable adversary,” said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “We have already seen the Taliban using captured humvees to patrol Kunduz and Sar-e Pol.”

