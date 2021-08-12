https://www.dailywire.com/news/taliban-takes-over-more-major-afghan-cities-controls-majority-of-nation-seizes-u-s-military-weapons

The situation is Afghanistan continues to rapidly deteriorate as numerous reports now say that the Taliban has taken over two of the nation’s largest cities and has reportedly seized American weapons and military equipment.

“The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest prizes yet for the Taliban, who have taken 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz,” the Associated Press reported, adding that the Taliban has also captured Ghazni, which cuts of a critical highway linking the nation’s capital, Kabul, with the nation’s southern provinces.

“While Kabul itself isn’t directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and continue to press their offensive,” the report added. “The latest U.S. military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.”

The Taliban’s rapid advancement through the country has netted the extremist group control of U.S.-made military vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, armored tanks, and artillery that were provided to Afghan security forces to fight against the Taliban.

“These captured systems will increase the mobility and lethality of the Taliban, making them a more formidable adversary,” said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “We have already seen the Taliban using captured humvees to patrol Kunduz and Sar-e Pol.”

