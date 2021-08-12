https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/12/texas-mayor-who-told-people-to-stay-home-while-he-was-in-cabo-is-now-lecturing-people-on-masks/

Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, TX, lectured his fellow Texans on the importance of masks in schools and shared this editorial from the Austin American-Statesman that said not calling for mask mandate is an abdication of duty by government officials who should care whether Texans live or die”:

“More than 52,000 Texans have died of COVID-19, and thousands more suffered serious illness…. ‘Personal responsibility’ is not a public health strategy. It’s an abdication of duty by government officials who should care whether Texans live or die.” https://t.co/ioMcX2CIjc — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) August 11, 2021

This would be the same Mayor Adler who flew to Cabo on a private jet for his daughter’s wedding and filmed a message from his hotel room telling the people of Austin to stay home:

Austin’s Democratic Mayor Steve Adler traveled to Cabo on a private jet as he told Texans to stay at home.https://t.co/AI9f1N02j9 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 2, 2020

He also had an in-person reception for his daughter before flying to Mexico:

The night before he flew to Cabo, Mayor Steve Adler threw a 20-person wedding reception for his daughter at a downtown Austin hotel https://t.co/7eGQ7brByC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 2, 2020

Keep in mind, cases in Texas at the time were worse than they are today. From the NYT:

So, please, spare us the lecture this time around.

