https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/texas-tribune-makes-one-heck-of-a-correction-to-story-about-number-of-children-hospitalized-with-covid-19/

Yesterday we told you about the CDC fixing a “mistake” with coronavirus numbers in Florida. The original false number was used by Biden, Democrats and many in the media to go after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We take you now to Texas, where the Tribune has made this whopper of a correction:

Holy journalistic malpractice, Batman! Instead of 5,800 in one week in August, it was 783 in a six-week period?

Those are two incredibly different things.

Yes, “mistakes” would imply that once in a while the error doesn’t fall in the direction of the side that wants to spread as much panic as possible.

Case in point:

Of course Rubin will do the responsible thing and delete that tweet now that the story has been corrected. Wait, no she won’t.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...