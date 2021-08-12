https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/people-think-covid-is-81x-more-dangerous-than-it-actually-is/

People Think COVID is 81x More Dangerous Than it Actually Is

In this video, I use official data from the CDC, FactCheck.org, and the Brookings Institute to explain why it doesn’t make sense to panic over COVID-19.

Most people’s perceived risk of death is wildly inaccurate, and the attempts to bully young healthy people into taking a COVID jab do not hold up to logic.

Links to data sources:

