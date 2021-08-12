https://www.dailywire.com/news/that-larry-elder-fella-people-like-him-joe-rogan-says-gavin-newsom-is-feeling-the-heat

On the latest episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the comedian discussed the ongoing California gubernatorial race, saying that conservative radio host Larry Elder is putting Democratic governor Gavin Newsom under pressure.

“Did you see the Newsom video with him losing his temper?” Rogan asked his guest, comedian Andrew Schulz. “He’s clearly under fire. I think he realizes it’s coming down.”

“That Larry Elder fella, that Larry Elder fella is a smooth talker, conservative radio host, smooth talker, and people like him!” Rogan continued. “They like him a lot. He’s very popular.”

“He’s got a huge national show,” Rogan added. “He’s been around for a long time. When he decided to step in, they were all upset.”

Talk radio host, author, attorney, and filmmaker Larry Elder announced that he is running to be Governor of California in mid-July, citing Gavin Newsom’s “egregious” behavior, including trips to the French Laundry restaurant while “his own kids [continued] to enjoy their private in-school education,” as one reason for his decision.

Elder spoke with The Daily Wire, and said that he considers “this an intervention, a mission of mercy, damage control.”

“The state is practically ungovernable with Democrats enjoying supermajorities in the Senate and the Assembly, plus a left-wing clueless governor totally beholden to the teachers union that opposes choice in school,” Elder added.

Elder then discussed the numerous problems being experienced by California residents.

“Rising crime, rising homelessness, declining quality of urban education and the Governor’s anti-science coronavirus mandates that were the most severe in the country,” Elder noted. “The man has got to go.”

Elder has been unafraid to criticize Gavin Newsom specifically, describing him as “smug” during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

“Gavin Newsom has been smug in mandating all these coronavirus restrictions — the most severe restrictions in the whole country — while he violated them,” Elder said.

“Kids lost a whole year of education, crime is going up, homelessness is going up, the cost of living is insane, for the first time in the state’s history more people have left California than have come,” Elder continued. “Something has got to happen — we need to recall this guy.”

Elder then condemned Newsom for the “deterioration” of education in public schools.

“75% of Black kids in California cannot read at state-level proficiency. 50% of all kids in California in public schools cannot read at state-level proficiency — yet the teacher’s union is [Newsom’s] biggest contributor and they hate, hate, hate school choice,” Elder stated, adding that he supported “school choice.”

Elder’s campaign website explains that he is “running for Governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people.”

“Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State,” Elder says. “Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”

“Californians know we can do better. The problem is Gavin Newsom, our arrogant out-of-touch governor, has got to go. And I hope that I will be the person you choose to be his successor,” Elder concludes. “Don’t feel bad for him. He can always retreat to his winery, you know, the one that remained open during the pandemic. The man has got to go!”

“Let’s do this together because we have a state to save,” Elder adds.

