According to the New York Times, the 14-day change in COVID-19 cases in Dukes County, MA (Martha’s Vineyard) is at +1,829%:

It’s a small county, so this staggering increase is from a small number of cases. From the NYT:

An average of 6 cases per day were reported in Dukes County, a 1,829 percent increase from the average two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 12 residents have been infected, a total of 1,501 reported cases. Right now, Dukes County is at a very high risk for unvaccinated people. Read more about risk below.

Dukes County is the only red county on the NYT map right now in Massachusetts:

Seeing some reporting this morning that Martha’s Vineyard is not a “hot spot” for COVID infection – reporting that appears to run counter to the facts on the ground. CDC says Dukes County is a “high” transmission area. And then, there’s this:https://t.co/04igUziMft — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 10, 2021

Was there an event on the island that may have contributed to this increase? We may never know for sure:

Singer Erykah Badu’s since-deleted footage of maskless party animal Barack Obama sheds more infuriating light on elitists’ COVID19 hypocrisy https://t.co/Ma4dgcrV9h — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 9, 2021

Thanks, Obama?

“Covid-19 cases have shot back up on Martha’s Vineyard, with health agents reporting 48 new positive tests during the first week in August, including three case clusters at Edgartown businesses.” https://t.co/X5ILHrUvx5 — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) August 11, 2021

From the Vineyard Gazette:

Covid-19 cases have shot back up on Martha’s Vineyard, with health agents reporting 48 new positive tests during the first week in August, including three case clusters at Edgartown businesses. In an email Monday, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital spokesman Marissa Lefebvre confirmed that there is one patient currently hospitalized with the virus. Ms. Lefebvre said the patient was hospitalized Sunday in serious condition.

But, thankfully, the crowd at Obama’s maskless birthday spectacular was “sophisticated” and “vaccinated” which hopefully keeps the increase in cases under 2,000%:

