An Australian journalist begged her audience from her hospital bed to get vaccinated for Covid despite suffering an inflamed heart, fever, and chest pains after receiving the Pfizer jab.

Georgia Clark, a 27-year-old reporter for the Sydney tabloid The Daily Telegraph, said she would get the vaccine again even after enduring the side effects.

“Despite these side effects, I would get the vaccine again.”

