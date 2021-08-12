https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-cult-is-strong-with-this-one/

So I’m in hospital after developing rare heart inflammation linked to Pfizer. And even with this side effect, I would get the jab again. Side effects can be treated, dying from Covid-19 can’t. The benefits far outweigh the risks. 💉 🦠 #pfizer #getvaxxed #sydneystrong pic.twitter.com/pMPBl6Z7la — Georgia Clark (@GeorgiaBClark) August 11, 2021

An Australian journalist begged her audience from her hospital bed to get vaccinated for Covid despite suffering an inflamed heart, fever, and chest pains after receiving the Pfizer jab.

Georgia Clark, a 27-year-old reporter for the Sydney tabloid The Daily Telegraph, said she would get the vaccine again even after enduring the side effects.

“Despite these side effects, I would get the vaccine again.”