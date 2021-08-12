https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/12/the-photo-of-gov-ron-desantis-with-an-anti-mask-shirt-is-fake/

There’s a photo flying around of Gov. Ron DeSantis holding up a shirt that says, “YOUR MASK IS AS WORTHLESS AS JOE BIDEN” and as much as people from both sides might want it to be true. . .

. . .it’s a fake:

The actual photo is from the governor’s visit to Burger King HQ in Miami back in 2019 when America was fixated on the new chicken sandwich from Popeyes:

Ah, to think that one day we may return to those simpler days.

