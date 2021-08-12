https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/12/these-are-our-children-not-yours-iranian-immigrant-slams-lcps-school-board-for-trying-to-push-garbage-ideology-down-our-kids-throats-video/

A favorite narrative of the social justice crowd is that the only people pushing back on things like Critical Race Theory and woke language in education are knuckle-dragging or privileged ignorant white people.

That narrative is garbage, of course. The truth is that there are a lot of other parents out there against woke education who don’t fit the SJWs’ narrative.

Parents like this guy:

LCPS Board meeting 8/10/21, Iranian Christian rock-star tells board in response to the stupid pronoun push to call his kids “King and Queen” and address him as “Master”. This is classic! pic.twitter.com/KEPfvXgDGt — PACT (Parents Against Critical Theory) (@PACTstopcrt) August 12, 2021

“You look at me, you call me ‘Master.’”

Can we get an “Amen”?

“These are our kids, not yours.” https://t.co/kOYT2PRDKh — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 12, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 He sounds like me! This was awesome, and spot on. I confess to some envy when he referred to himself as a Chaldean- they were early astronomers. — AlexendertheLate (@resistance1960) August 12, 2021

Alpha man at work, well done bro, this is how you deal with that crap. — ⚓️ Kapitein Gen (@GenNL11) August 12, 2021

Speak it brother!!!!!!! Awesome — Tim Wilson (@twilson_tim) August 12, 2021

I support this gentleman fully. — Cornell (@CornellMickley) August 12, 2021

FATHER OF THE YEAR — Edward Chang (@Edward_Chang_8) August 12, 2021

He is what caring about the children looks like. That man right there. He gets it.

Too many in education don’t.

I’m shocked at how often these very real concerns of the vast majority of parents in this country are so easily disregarded by all of our institutions — Old Fashioned (@0LD_FASHI0NED) August 12, 2021

