https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/12/time-to-get-mad-thread-about-parents-fighting-back-against-childless-leftists-and-government-schools-will-make-you-fist-pump/

Schools and school boards better wake up and pay attention. Just sayin’.

Especially the toads on the Loudoun County School Board in Loudoun County, VA. Yeah, you’ve heard about this group because they were among the first to vilify Dr. Seuss and have consistently ignored and mistreated parents in their communities. Remember the story about school board members building a hit list?

Yup.

This county.

And WOW, this thread about fighting back as parents? OH HELL YEAH.

🚨 Our last resort on government schools is here 🧵 Last night the Loudoun County School Board told concerned parents to go pound sand. The childless leftists are in charge. You don’t get a say. We can do whatever we want to your kids — and we will. /1https://t.co/kjDKsy2Lsg — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

It certainly feels this way, especially in crap-hole states like Virginia where Democrats enable and empower government overreach and disregard the individual.

So what are our options? How do we stop this transparent effort to indoctrinate our kids, convince them to change their gender, and teach them to judge people based on the color of their skin? First and foremost, oppose any politician that supports these evil policies.

/2 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

Oppose.

Fight back.

Speak up.

BE PRESENT.

That’s obvious. Vote early and vote in every election. But that’s not enough. They aren’t afraid of us — and too many of us are afraid of them. It’s time to reverse roles. In the words of our Founders, when the people fear politicians that is tyranny. /3 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

They aren’t afraid of us.

Yet.

We need to remind them who is actually in charge.

When politicians fear the people, that is liberty. While controversial in this time of woke lies and intimidation, there’s nothing untrue about this. And unless we restore this simple mindset, we will face peril.

/4 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

We’re already facing peril.

Time to fight back.

Another option is to remove your kids from school. Homeschool them. Send them to a private school that doesn’t teach gender ideology and CRT. But that’s not an option for everyone — certainly not in a high cost-of-living area like Loudoun County! What else?

/5 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

And why should conservatives keep giving up on public school?! WHEN DO WE PUSH BACK and take some ownership in our schools?! IT’S TIME!

Folks, it’s time to start disobeying. @RandPaul is right. If we continue to comply, they will just keep going. Today they’re teaching your boys that they can be girls. Tomorrow it’ll be giving your boys cross-sex hormones without your consent. /6 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

Start disobeying.

We like that.

It’s time to get mad. Stop being nice. Make life difficult for these people. Heckle them at grocery stores. Ridicule them. Let them know that not only that their positions are moronic, they’re dangerous. Pack every school board meeting and stage sit-ins at schools.

/7 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

We’re mad.

We’re not being nice.

Pack every meeting.

RAR!

In the words of Former President @BarackObama , “Argue with them. Get in their faces.” Civil disobedience is the next step. It’s a hard step. We’re going to get arrested. We’re going to be fired from our jobs. We’re going to be persecuted and called all sorts of names.

/8 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

Hey, Obama said so.

But if we keep complying, eventually it’ll be too late. You’ll still have a job, but you’ll be a slave of the woke state. Eventually we’ll have ceded everything to these evil people. At some point we have to actually do something. /End 🧵 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) August 12, 2021

If that doesn’t make you want to charge through a brick wall yelling FREEEEEEEEEEDOM we don’t know what will.

***

Related:

TRIPLE-DIPPED IN PSYCHO! Troll goes on rampage claiming Mussolini was a better leader than DeSantis and HOOBOY that’s a lotta backfire

Are these numbers bad because they look BAD? LOL! Biden probably hopes this latest poll is MALARKEY but it ain’t and OUCH

Grow a pair, Fang-banger! Eric Swalwell sharing private DMs from Charlie Kirk trying to prove he’s some sort of bada*s BACKFIRES hilariously

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

