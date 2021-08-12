About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Taliban fighters ride in Humvees after capturing Nimroz provincial capital & seizing more US-made weaponry — RT World News
August 6, 2021
Shock Video: Texas Cop Defends BLM Activists Illegally Blocking Highway From Angry Motorist
May 8, 2021
US Postal Service Conducting 'Covert Ops Program' To Monitor Social Media Posts, Rally Planning. – The National Pulse
April 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy