A black mother is demanding answers after her daughter’s elementary school segregated classrooms by their skin color.

Undoubtedly fueled by CRT, the separation was designed to give black students “more opportunities.” by removing them from their white peers so they can “learn better.”

The Atlanta school had two classes for black students and six for white students.

A black family has filed a federal complaint against Mary Lin Elementary (@APSLinRockets) after it was discovered the principal had been segregating the students based on race. Operating on CRT, school believed black kids would do better without whites. pic.twitter.com/0wcbr19UnJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2021

Kila Posey filed a federal discrimination complaint with the Department of Education after the Principal of Mary Lin Elementary School, who is also black, placed her second grader in one of the school’s “black only” classes.

She spoke with WSBTV about the appalling series of events that left her in “disbelief.”

“First it was disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me – a black woman. Its segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can’t do it,” Posey told WSBTV.

Posey had only been made aware of the Jim-Crow-style situation after she was told by the principal, Sharyn Briscoe, that her daughter wasn’t allowed to join a specific teacher’s class.

“She said that’s not one of the black classes, and i immediately said, ‘what does that mean?’ I was confused. I asked for more clarification. I was like ‘we have those in the school?’ And she proceeded to say, ‘yes. I have decided that i am going to place all of the black students in two classes”

When the outraged mother insisted that her daughter be put in a class with the white students anyways, she was menacingly told that her child would be “isolated.”

“I explained to her she shouldn’t be isolated or punished because I’m unwilling to go along with your illegal and unethical practice. She said she was building community with the black families and i explained to her ‘thats not your job.”

Sharyn Briscoe, Principal of Mary Lin Elementary

After her discussions with the clearly racist principal, Posey recorded a call with an to the administrative office at the school where she asked about the segregation. An assistant vice principal explains that the decision came directly from principal Briscoe and offered their opinion on the situation.

“I just wish we had more black kids, and then some of them are in a class because of the services they need.” Administrator says on the recording.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools confirmed the racist practice had been in place and said they investigated the unlawful actions of the school, claiming they took “appropriate actions.” There was no elaboration on what the actions were and they now consider the matter closed.

“APS does not condone assigning students to classrooms based solely on race. when we learned of allegations of this conduct occuring at Mary Lin Elementary School in August 2020, the district conducted a review of the allegations.” Appropriate actions were taken to address the issue and the matter was closed.”

Rightfully, Posey was not satisfied with the results of their weak review. She filed a Civil Rights complaint with the Department of Education and is now waiting on the outcome of their investigation. In her sworn statement that was submitted with the complaint she claims that other school and district administrators were aware of the segregation and did nothing.

Mary Lin Elementary School is one of the highest rated schools in Georgia, ranking in the top 5% for reading and math. Unfortunately, the progressives who are running it have turned it into a cesspool of marxist CRT garbage.

The practice of indoctrinating children to believe that race is the driving force in every social interaction and that all whites are inherently racist has resulted in the inevitable – the moral clock has been turned back to the 1960’s – but in a reverse Orwellian sort of way.

Now that’s Progress for ya.’

