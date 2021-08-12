https://www.oann.com/top-u-s-south-korean-trade-officials-discuss-supply-chain-resiliency-efforts-ustr/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-u-s-south-korean-trade-officials-discuss-supply-chain-resiliency-efforts-ustr



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

August 13, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organization, the press office of the USTR said in a statement.

“They agreed on the importance of a strong U.S.-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward,” the statement added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

