FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

August 12, 2021

By Susan Heavey and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week’s court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.

In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday’s decision by a trial court-level judge.

Wednesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump’s financial records in 2019.

The lawsuit was back in Mehta’s courtroom after a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a July 2020 decision, the high court said Mehta needed to redo his legal analysis and weight the House’s needs for Trump’s financial records against the burden such a request puts on the former president.

Mehta’s ruling from this week did that, and it was a split decision. He said Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over financial documents to the House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Jan Wolfe in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

