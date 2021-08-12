https://politicrossing.com/tucker-unmask-the-kids/

Joe Biden’s quest to flood the U.S, with COVID-infected illegal immigrants, knows no bounds. Still, it’s admirable when healthy, legal immigrants from other cultures influence the existing U.S. citizenry in positive ways.

The “nation of immigrants” or “xenophobia” arguments used by some to justify the staggering toll of anchor babies and their families is disingenuous. Likewise is attempting to enforce PC language, as in shunning terms such as “anchor babies,” while ignoring reality: A nation that does not serve its own citizens is not a nation.

In April 2015, testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security revealed that between 350,000 and 400,000 children are born annually to an illegal-alien mother, residing in the United States. Nationwide, this total represents as many as one in ten births.

As of 2010, four out of five children of illegal aliens residing in the U.S. were born here – some 4 million kids. Said another way, 4,000,000 anchor babies in the U.S., in a family of only four, means that perhaps as many as 16,000,000 people benefit from deportation immunity. Is this what the 14th Amendment is all about? Did you get to vote on this fundamental transformation of American society?

What is a Nation?

According to the Congressional Information Service, in 2009, 71% of illegal-alien headed households with children received some type of welfare, compared with 39% of native-headed houses with children. Illegal immigrants typically access welfare programs via their U.S. born children, to whom government programs and assistance are guaranteed.

What’s more, American-born children of illegal aliens are currently entitled to American health care, public schools, and other amenities, while these same illegal-alien households rarely, if ever, pay taxes, and if they do pay taxes it’s not on par with citizen households.

In any case, an effective immigration plan must improve jobs, wages, and security for all Americans. A nation without borders is not a nation. A nation without laws is not a nation. Laws passed in accordance with our Constitutional system of government must be enforced.

We are a nation that is $154.6 trillion in debt, considering all unfunded liabilities. We need an immigration moratorium or, at least, a reduction in immigration for a while, and not to have the floodgates be open. Is anyone in the Biden Administration wise enough to understand this?

