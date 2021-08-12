https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-embassy-issues-emergency-warning-to-americans-in-afghanistan/

Posted by Kane on August 12, 2021 2:11 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Taliban have captured the city of Kandahar.

WARNING FROM U.S. EMBASSY

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.  If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at KabulACS@state.gov for information regarding a repatriation loan.  If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately.  Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul.”

Say what, Psaki…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...