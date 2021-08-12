https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-embassy-issues-emergency-warning-to-americans-in-afghanistan/
کندهار د بشپړې فتحې په حال کې.
مجاهدين د شهيدانو چوک ته را ورسيدل. الحمدلله والمنة pic.twitter.com/EFCG4eDGFm
— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 12, 2021
Taliban have captured the city of Kandahar.
“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at KabulACS@state.gov for information regarding a repatriation loan. If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul.”
Say what, Psaki…
PSAKI: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”
What? pic.twitter.com/P6y71H7EKq
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2021